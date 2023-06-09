Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $56.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of -0.28.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at $25,685,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

