Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.96.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $101.42.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $97,517.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,445.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,130 shares of company stock worth $959,026 over the last 90 days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,659,000 after purchasing an additional 368,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after acquiring an additional 444,022 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 442,525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 330,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

