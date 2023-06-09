Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.05

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 4199608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,253,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,253,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $762,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,206.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,508,383 shares of company stock worth $100,320,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

