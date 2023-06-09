Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $78,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ROK opened at $302.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $713,640. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

