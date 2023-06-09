Robert Gardner Harrison Sells 5,000 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider Robert Gardner Harrison sold 5,000 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $16,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sera Prognostics Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of SERA opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.26.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 12,891.82%. Research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
