Robert Gardner Harrison Sells 5,000 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider Robert Gardner Harrison sold 5,000 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $16,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SERA opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.26.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 12,891.82%. Research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

