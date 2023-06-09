Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 50,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $1,431,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,682,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. 468,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $32.31.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 17,365 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

