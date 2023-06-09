Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 103,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 53,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Riverside Resources Stock Down 6.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.05 million, a PE ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About Riverside Resources

(Get Rating)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.