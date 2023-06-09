Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,625.33

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $906,933.93 and approximately $11,625.33 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00022744 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015655 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,481.50 or 1.00038424 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00180178 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,989.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

