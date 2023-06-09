Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

RIO stock opened at $64.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.03. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

