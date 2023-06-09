Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.5 %
RIO stock opened at $64.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.03. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Read More
