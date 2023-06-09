Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Michael L. Perica Sells 5,556 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 5,556 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rimini Street Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. 21,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $386.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.91. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Rimini Street had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $105.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rimini Street

Rimini Street Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rimini Street by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rimini Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

