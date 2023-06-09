Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) is EcoR1 Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 147.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656,884 shares during the quarter. Revolution Medicines makes up about 3.2% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Revolution Medicines worth $106,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RVMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 821.2% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

RVMD stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. 446,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 744.36%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

