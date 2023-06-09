Reviewing ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL)

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Shengfeng Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.76% 14.25% 9.88% Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Shengfeng Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.13 billion 3.18 $987.22 million $1.34 20.22 Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZTO Express (Cayman) and Shengfeng Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00 Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $36.96, indicating a potential upside of 36.43%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Shengfeng Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Shengfeng Development

(Get Rating)

Shengfeng Development Limited is a contract logistics company principally in China. The Company provides integrated logistics solutions comprised of B2B freight transportation services, cloud storage services and value-added services. Shengfeng Development Limited is based in FUZHOU, China.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.