Reviewing Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) & Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM)

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) and Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Royal Gold and Triple Flag Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Gold 1 5 4 0 2.30 Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Royal Gold currently has a consensus target price of $140.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 62.44%. Given Triple Flag Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Triple Flag Precious Metals is more favorable than Royal Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Gold $603.21 million 12.96 $238.98 million $3.61 33.01 Triple Flag Precious Metals $151.88 million 14.57 $55.09 million N/A N/A

This table compares Royal Gold and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Royal Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

Dividends

Royal Gold pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Triple Flag Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Royal Gold pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Gold has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Gold and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Gold 38.80% 8.18% 6.76% Triple Flag Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Royal Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Royal Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Royal Gold beats Triple Flag Precious Metals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals. Its stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Africa, Mexico, Botswana, and internationally. Royal Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver. It has 78 assets, including 9 streams and 69 royalties. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Triple Flag Mining Elliott and Management Co-Invest LP.

