Reviewing AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and AcuityAds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.78 -$8.85 million N/A N/A AcuityAds $121.04 million 0.77 -$580,000.00 ($0.01) -163.00

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A AcuityAds -1.39% -5.84% -4.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SAI.TECH Global and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A AcuityAds 0 0 5 0 3.00

AcuityAds has a consensus target price of $3.43, suggesting a potential upside of 110.34%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Volatility and Risk

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AcuityAds beats SAI.TECH Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

