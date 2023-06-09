Resolution Capital Ltd Takes $79.39 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,270,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,393,000. Regency Centers accounts for about 1.4% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,146,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,325,000 after buying an additional 203,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,811,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,946,000 after buying an additional 282,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,008,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,562,000 after buying an additional 73,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ REG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $68.56.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.