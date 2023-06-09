Resolution Capital Ltd Sells 600 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Resolution Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.61. 2,159,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,326. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

