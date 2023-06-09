Resolution Capital Ltd Has $217.78 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,568,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261,758 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises about 3.8% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 1.90% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $217,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 72,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 45,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,605,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,163,000 after buying an additional 248,668 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $17.71. 1,776,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,055,741. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.