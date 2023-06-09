Resolution Capital Ltd Buys 60,980 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,980 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 6.3% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 0.61% of Equinix worth $366,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,386 shares of company stock worth $9,115,751 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $746.02. The company had a trading volume of 175,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $721.28 and a 200-day moving average of $703.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

