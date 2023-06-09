Request 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $739,622.14 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $81.43 million and approximately $739,622.14 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07934801 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $760,067.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

