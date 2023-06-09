Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Repligen worth $18,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RGEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Repligen stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.19. The stock had a trading volume of 378,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

