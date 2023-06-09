Renren (NYSE:RENN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Price Performance

NYSE:RENN opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Renren has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $33.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49.

Get Renren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,388,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renren

About Renren

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RENN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Renren by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 131,926 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Renren by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 93,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Renren by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Renren during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.