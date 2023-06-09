Renren (NYSE:RENN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Renren Price Performance
NYSE:RENN opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Renren has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $33.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,388,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Renren
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
