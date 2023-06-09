Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 147.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RNLX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix Trading Down 7.3 %

Renalytix stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 255,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,143. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Renalytix has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 239.26% and a negative net margin of 1,411.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Renalytix will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Renalytix by 40.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 806,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 232,016 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Renalytix by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 716,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 466,824 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Renalytix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renalytix by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 264,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renalytix

(Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.