Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Stock Price Up 2%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) shares rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 140,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 215,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a market cap of C$100.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.55.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

