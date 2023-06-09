Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 24,798 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $62,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,530,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,056,925.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 23,555 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $59,358.60.

On Friday, May 19th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $103,104.86.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $160,046.92.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $136,340.96.

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $693,011.70.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $108,378.74.

NYSE:RDW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,367. The company has a market cap of $159.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Redwire Co. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwire by 22.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Redwire by 12.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwire in the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Redwire

(Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

