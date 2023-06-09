RBG (LON:RBGP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.42). Approximately 820,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 322,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.45).

The stock has a market cap of £32.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

