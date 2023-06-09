Raymond James Increases Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target to $20.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 12.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 378.92%. Analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Profound Medical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

