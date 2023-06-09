Ratan Capital Management LP Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. Bath & Body Works accounts for about 1.5% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $94,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. 2,979,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,364. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.