Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,546.00

Shares of Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,546 ($81.38) and traded as high as GBX 6,862 ($85.31). Randgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 6,546 ($81.38), with a volume of 51,000 shares traded.
The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,546.
Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
