Radix (XRD) Price Hits $0.0674 on Major Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $514.96 million and $1.97 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,587,296,372 coins and its circulating supply is 7,638,810,583 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

