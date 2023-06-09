Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $41.44 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003409 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007905 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019174 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

