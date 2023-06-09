Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 410,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $19,211,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $8,611,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $7,597,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $4,267,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.51. 136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,563. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

