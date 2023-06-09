Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,114 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.64% of FTAC Zeus Acquisition worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. 5,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,233. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

