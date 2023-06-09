Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.71% of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 61.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,086,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,455,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ JGGC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.54. 115,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,105. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.