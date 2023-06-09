Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,412 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.59% of Cartesian Growth Co. II worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RENE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,036,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,517,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENE remained flat at $10.62 during midday trading on Friday. 9,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.