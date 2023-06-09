Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $7.58 Million Stake in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,592 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.83% of Investcorp India Acquisition worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVCA. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $14,616,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $10,312,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $9,453,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $9,072,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $7,446,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Investcorp India Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

About Investcorp India Acquisition

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

