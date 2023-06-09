Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.94% of Logistics Innovation Technologies worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITT. UBS Group AG increased its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Elequin Securities LLC increased its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 2,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

LITT stock remained flat at $10.26 on Friday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

