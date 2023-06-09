Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,688 Shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $749,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,130,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Innovative International Acquisition stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

