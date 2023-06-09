Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 921,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,004 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 2.31% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 41,797.6% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 2.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,126,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,986,000 after acquiring an additional 69,902 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.4 %

Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

