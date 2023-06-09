Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Down 0.8%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.30. 37,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 95,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.45 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.81.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.