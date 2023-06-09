Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Trading Down 2.6%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 1,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Quarterhill to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $111.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Quarterhill Cuts Dividend

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 38.33%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.67%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.