Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.00 million-$425.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.84 million. Quantum also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on QMCO. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum Trading Up 0.8 %

QMCO opened at $1.03 on Friday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $96.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Insider Transactions at Quantum

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 182,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Quantum by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.