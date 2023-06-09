Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 2,209 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,748 shares of company stock worth $3,987,078 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.21.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.70. The company had a trading volume of 627,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,836. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.82 and a 200 day moving average of $497.56.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

