Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELV traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $472.66. The stock had a trading volume of 316,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.96. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.56 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

