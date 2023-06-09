Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 159.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.03. 9,693,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,819,078. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.