Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.66 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 166.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,354 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DBX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,047. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,462,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,142,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,462,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,142,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $50,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,828.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,055 in the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.



