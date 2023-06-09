Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 9,576 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1,020.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,354. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $395.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.12.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

