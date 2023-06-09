Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 7,701 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.64. 806,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,430. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

