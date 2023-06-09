Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 6,458 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 125.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 136.0% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,503,000 after buying an additional 243,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,460,000 after buying an additional 194,859 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.86. The company had a trading volume of 233,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,192. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $218.61 and a 12-month high of $356.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

