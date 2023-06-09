Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 131.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.03. The stock had a trading volume of 720,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

