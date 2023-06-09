Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRUS. Loop Capital lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $76.63. 146,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,787. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.26.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

